From the Editor: November 2023

There’s just something about November. That resplendent light from the sun low in the sky and shining through the few golden leaves still on the trees. The lessening of daylight from day to day. That quickening sense of time as the holidays approach and another calendar year ends. Togetherness. Reflection. Gratitude. It’s a lovely time of year.

Many of our stories in this issue focus on those doing good for others throughout the year: MANNA FoodBank, recognizing 40 years of giving and acknowledging a need that continues to grow; the Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP), planning events this month and next to keep in our hearts and minds those living with AIDS; and Apple Country Woodcrafters, a group of artisans who help make holidays brighter with beautifully crafted gifts for youth. At Art on 7th in Hendersonville, join artists for Art Targeting Addiction, an event that honors the memory of one artist’s son while raising awareness and funds for others who are fighting addiction or in recovery.

Be sure at this time of year especially to make lots of memories. Seasonal festivities include Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Dillsboro’s Festival of Lights & Luminaries, NC Arboretum’s Winter Lights and the River Arts District’s Holiday Collectors Ornament Show.

Don’t miss out on annual art events like the River Arts District Studio Stroll, the Voorhees Family Art Show and the Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio’s Jewelry Trunk Show.

In the simplest of lives, we often find the most profound gratitude—surely a lesson in and of itself. That exemplar of unpretentious living Henry David Thoreau wasted no words in expressing his appreciation when he said this: “I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.” May you find the same contentment as you celebrate with loved ones.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com