From the Editor: October 2024

Each month, the editorial in an issue comes together through the efforts of many writers gathering the words of many people, and yet so often, as we proofread the pages, patterns of thought emerge. Certain words, ideas and images call across and echo throughout the pages. Each time I think I already know everything that will comprise a particular issue, and each time I am surprised by the delight of finding how much we all—artists and lovers of art—share.

In this issue, the theme that emerged again and again was journeying—whether it be to faraway places or along a local trail—and how it gets us to places of creativity or states of peacefulness. Gallery 164 artist Mary Leavines travels to places off the beaten path to take photographs, including along the Appalachian Trail as a thru-hiker. Bridget Benton’s solo exhibition, Wayfinding, includes artwork that grew out of her 415-kilometer pilgrimage along Europe’s Camino Francés.

Our Cover and Feature artists each have stories of settling into their creative happy places after travels far and wide. Jaime Byrd says the pandemic played a part in her segue from filmmaking to painting—and now she has found a way to combine both loves. Jason Hartsoe grew weary of living abroad and settled down “in the shadow of Mt. Mitchell” to explore and embrace pottery.

With this being our fall Crafts issue, feel free to use it as a planning guide for your own travels in search of heart-stoppingly gorgeous color with a few stops for art along the way. Among upcoming events are the Highway 80 South Art Hop in the Toe River Valley region, the Church Street Art & Craft Show in Waynesville and, in early November, the WNC Pottery Festival in Sylva. Many other annual tours are scheduled this month, including the Beaverdam and Kenilworth studio tours and the Weaverville Art Safari.

May your travels through these lovely autumn days be safe and joyous!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com