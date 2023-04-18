Fun, Philanthropy With Asheville Ukulele Society

By Natasha Anderson

Whether you are a ukulele master or think you would like to become one, the Asheville Ukulele Society (AUS) is the group for you. Founded more than ten years ago, AUS welcomes beginner, intermediate and advanced players of any age and persuasion.

“The members are very welcoming and encouraging, sharing tips for navigating some of the trickier chord changes and structures,” says Barbra Love, who joined the group last June.

AUS holds jams, or practice sessions, from 5–8 p.m. every other Wednesday at the East Asheville Public Library. Ten to 25 members are typically in attendance. Sessions begin with time for chatting and sharing tips, with group co-leader Gregg Scott available to help new players learn techniques and navigate the practice. Attendees then spend two hours playing and singing songs that are projected onto a screen.

“Our practice jams are like adult recess,” says Love. “A time to escape from everything else and just play music that spans decades and genres.”

On alternate weeks, weather permitting, AUS meets at a pavilion in a park for practice/jam sessions or at a local brewery or other location for fun and fellowship. The group also participates in philanthropic events, playing at fundraisers, farmers and tailgate markets, festivals and for holiday events.

“We have a lot of fun and spread joy and entertainment at both jams and gigs,” says AUS member Roxanne Stoehr.

On Saturday, April 22, AUS will play at the French Broad River Garden Club (FBRGC) Annual Plant Sale. This is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to college scholarships for students majoring in horticulture or sustainability. This is the third year FBRGC and AUS have partnered for the fundraiser.

“It is a great event and a lot of fun to play,” says Stoehr. “People enjoy hearing us perform while they shop and some even stop to sing or dance along with us.”

The plant sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Hendersonville Road, in Asheville. Merchandise is available from 20 local vendors, in addition to the FBRGC members’ gardens and greenhouse. Attendees can browse an extensive selection of unique pollinators, specialty plants, trees, shrubs, vegetable seedlings, herbs, ground covers, organic fertilizer, functional garden art, botanical gifts, planters and previously loved garden decor. The AUS will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are proud of our partnership with the FBRGC and this philanthropy toward college scholarships,” says Stoehr. “We donate all of our tips to the scholarship fund.”

To learn more about the Asheville Ukulele Society, including a schedule of jams/practices and future gigs, visit the group’s Facebook page or call the East Asheville Public Library at 828.250.4738 for the library jam schedule.