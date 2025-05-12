Get Tickets Now for BRO’s Summer Soirée

On Sunday, June 8, join the Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) at Souther Williams Vineyard, in Fletcher, for Summer Soirée, its annual fundraiser. A celebration of summer’s arrival and BRO’s 25th anniversary, the event will include an evening of music, fine wine and gourmet catered food at 6:15 p.m., or, weather permitting, an option for lawn seating and music at 8 p.m. for those who choose to attend only the musical performance.

“This particular year, our goal is to raise the funds needed for temporary performing spaces in the next two seasons while our traditional ‘home’ at the Lipinsky Auditorium on the UNC Asheville campus undergoes significant renovations,” says Deb Kenney, the BRO’s president.

The event aims to delight the audience with jazz and classical sounds from around the world. “The cultures of Germany, Austria, Georgia and France, as well as our locality in the Blue Ridge Mountains, will be represented across all our offerings during the evening,” says Dr. Emily Mariko Eng, the BRO’s music director.

A not-for-profit community orchestra, the BRO offers avocational musicians a chance to rehearse and perform symphonic music. “While the musicians are volunteers who perform for their passion of doing so, we do have some expenses for music, venues, lights and a small staff that also largely serves the BRO out of love for this organization,” says Kenney. “We strive to keep ticket prices to our concerts affordable, and rely on the generosity of our patrons to do so, and to support our ability to return to the stage year after year.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit BlueRidgeOrchestra.org or call 828.782.3354. All concertgoers must be 21 years of age or older to enter the vineyard. Souther Williams Vineyard is located at 655 Hoopers Creek Road, Fletcher.