Grovewood Village To Offer History Tours

Grovewood Village will soon begin offering docent-led tours exploring the history of Biltmore Industries, the weaving and woodworking industries that once filled the historic complex. Originally backed by Edith Vanderbilt, Biltmore Industries reached the peak of its success in the 1920s with 40 looms that worked steadily to produce bolts of some of the finest handwoven wool fabric in the country.

Tom Anders, the museum manager at Grovewood Village, is a native of Asheville and has lived in Weaverville for 25 years. “We started offering the free history tours in 2017 and they have been quite popular with the tourists looking for a fun and interesting place to visit in Asheville,” he says. “The best part of my job is meeting the people who come to visit us at Grovewood Village. People from all over the country and around the world are fascinated with the history and our ties to the Biltmore, the Grove Park Inn and the textile industry which was a huge part of the fabric of Asheville. I want folks to appreciate the amazing group of talented artists and craftsmen that we represent.”

The tours an accommodate up to 25 people and will be offered Wednesday through Saturday at 1 p.m. each day. The tour will begin at the Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum and will include a visit to the historic Dye House, which is normally closed to the public. The Dye House has been left in its original condition and holds original looms, carding machines, spinning mules and dye vats. Tours last approximately 45 minutes and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no charge to take the tour, but donations are appreciated.

*The tours were slated to begin in April but have been postponed due to COVID-19. Contact Grovewood for more information.

Grovewood Village is located at 111 Grovewood Road in Asheville. For more information, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.