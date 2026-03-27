Reginald Golden and the Reginald Golden Singers Perform Stony the Road April 17

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents Reginald Golden and the Reginald Golden Singers ensemble performing the musical suite Stony the Road at 7 p.m., Friday, April 17, at the Diana Wortham Theatre in downtown Asheville. The ensemble features powerhouse vocalists connected through Howard University and national gospel networks.

Inspired by James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the musical suite Stony the Road by composer Reginald Golden blends jazz, blues, gospel, folk and spirituals. Each movement of the suite reflects a unique interpretation of Johnson’s iconic text, honoring both the struggle and resilience of the Black experience while celebrating the beauty and richness of its cultural legacy.

“Reginald Golden and his ensemble are bringing more than extraordinary artistry to the Wortham stage,” says Shana Tucker, education and engagement director at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. “Their performance carries living aural history, legacy, cultural lineage and powerful storytelling rooted in perseverance, resilience and excellence in the face of centuries of systemic adversity endured by the very people who helped build this nation.”

Golden’s musical direction blends genres with precision and emotional depth, with his career spanning global tours and collaborations with artists ranging from jazz legends to pop icons. Reginald Golden and the Reginald Golden Singers debuted at the White House during BET’s nationally televised tribute to the Obamas.

“As a proud Howard University Bison, it is especially meaningful to me to welcome fellow alum Reginald Golden and the Reginald Golden Singers to our theater and to our Asheville community for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of song,” Tucker says. “Equally special is the opportunity for connection beyond the performance,” she says. “On Thursday, April 16, we will host a Community Singers Masterclass here at the Wortham, inviting members of Asheville’s vibrant vocal community to learn their parts and join the ensemble onstage for the April 17 concert. The evening begins with a family-style meal designed to foster fellowship, offering local singers the chance to gather, share a table and build relationships with our guest artists before stepping into the music together. This is community-building at its finest—a meaningful cultural exchange we are deeply proud to host and witness.”

Located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is a three-venue performing arts complex encompassing the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the 100-seat Tina McGuire Theatre and the Henry LaBrun Studio. Learn more at WorthamArts.org.