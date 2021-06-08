Shop Talks: H. H. Walker and Company

Nestled in historic downtown Waynesville, H. H. Walker and Company has been serving the needs of its customers for almost five years. The store is an emporium featuring an antiques gallery, a women’s boutique and a garden room. Store owner Holt Isom brings many years of experience in the antique and textile industries to offer his customers exceptional inventory at moderate prices. “We specialize in the finest quality English, French and American antiques,” he says. “The gallery is stocked with antiques acquired during my extensive travels throughout Europe and the southeastern United States.”

In addition to antiques for your home, H. H. Walker and Company carries porcelain, custom lamps and plants, as well as a variety of women’s clothing, jewelry, purses and accessories. “We are dedicated to providing one-on-one personal service to all of our customers,” says Isom. “Let us assist you in selecting a special piece for your home or wardrobe.”

H. H. Walker and Company is located at 335 North Haywood Street in Waynesville. For more information, visit HHWalkerandCompany.com or call 828.400.1416.