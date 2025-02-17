Health & Wellness 2025: A Holistic Approach to Wellness at The Horse Shoe Farm

The Horse Shoe Farm, nestled in 85 acres of rolling farmland just outside of Hendersonville, offers a transformative wellness experience rooted deeply in nature and community. The approach to wellness here is not confined to conventional notions but embraces a more dynamic and connected understanding of wellness.

“Wellness is about questioning what we’re all doing here and finding purpose,” says farm steward Jordan Turchin. “Living in the truth of these questions is central to wellness at the farm, and it all begins with the land. The land up here is magical—these mountains are made of crystal and are the oldest in the world and they manifest what you put into them.”

The farm’s wellness offerings are built on this connection to nature. For some, wellness might mean savoring a meal and a glass of wine at the farm’s restaurant, while for others, it could involve walking barefoot on the land or indulging in treatments at The Stable Spa, where offerings range from traditional massages to energy modalities and hydrotherapy.

Classes and programs at The Horse Shoe Farm delve deeper into holistic well-being, offering tools for grounding and self-awareness. Regular offerings include breathwork, meditation, sound baths, ecstatic dance and sweat lodges led by a Cherokee elder. “Breathwork alone can blow your mind—it’s as simple as breathing but incredibly transformative,” says Turchin.

This winter, the farm introduced Winter Wellness BEtreats, multi-day experiences focusing on introspection and connection. All of the farm’s wellness programming is intentionally designed to be immersive, often incorporating the farm’s natural elements. “You can take a class and then walk out onto the land and you get this synergy,” says Turchin. “There’s an integration piece. You can still be in the elements of it all, which is the gift of living here.”

