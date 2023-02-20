Health & Wellness: Natural Treatment Options Offered at Triveda Wellness in Downtown Asheville

After years of working in the mental health and wellness fields, Zachary Smith created Triveda Wellness in an effort to bring effective alternative treatments into the mainstream. “As a mental health practitioner, I witnessed firsthand the degree of dependence we have on pharmaceuticals and the harm they can do at times to those being treated,” he says. “Although I am not opposed to using medications in certain situations, in most cases, numerous treatment options are also available that are safer, natural and often more effective than traditional allopathic options.”

Recently, Smith’s client base has grown considerably as doctors are referring patients to Triveda for treatment of long COVID symptoms with red light therapy service. Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or photobiomodulation, is a treatment in which the body is saturated with specific therapeutic wavelengths of light. Triveda Wellness is the only business in Western North Carolina specializing in such therapy. “We’ve found that red light therapy is highly effective for the treatment of ‘brain fog,’ persistent sleep disturbances, pain, anxiety, depression and low energy levels related to the effects of COVID,” says Smith. “Light therapy can also help improve the immune system by increasing cells’ health and production rate overall.”

Other services at Triveda Wellness include hydro massage therapy, far-infrared heat therapy, blue light acne treatment, pulsed electro-magnetic field (PEMF) therapy, and additional spa services like facials, waxing, anti-aging treatments and hair loss prevention and re-growth. “The problem is that most people either do not know about these safer, alternative options or they falsely believe them to be inferior,” says Smith. “At Triveda, we strive to inform our clients of these alternative options and then guide them through their treatment, leveraging the most advanced, safe, and clinically proven alternative treatments available.”

Triveda Wellness is located at 32 Broadway Street #240, Asheville. To learn more, visit TrivedaWellness.com or call 828.747.1624.