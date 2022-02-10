Health & Wellness: No Time to Exercise? Think Again

By Natasha Anderson

Lack of time can be a big barrier to improving fitness. Efficiency is one reason many clients at Rock Bottoms personal training gym in downtown Asheville manage to stick to their regimen and get results. The gym utilizes the SuperSlow® strength training technique, a method that incorporates very slow repetition speeds as compared to traditional resistance training methods, with emphasis on minimizing acceleration to reduce the force the body is exposed to during exercise and improve muscular loading. SuperSlow workouts are completed within 30 minutes and typically consist of one set of each exercise carried out to complete muscle fatigue.

“I’ve been a runner most of my life, and, while that is a great form of exercise, I really needed to supplement that with strength training,” says client Tom Mock. “In the seven years I’ve been going to Rock Bottoms, I have steadily increased my strength and flexibility until, at 63, I’m as strong as I have ever been and I’ve been injury-free the entire time.”

For new clients, a frequency of twice weekly is recommended; however, sessions are reduced to once a week as the intensity of the workouts increases to give the body more time to recover. Some research indicates that SuperSlow produces superior results compared to traditional methods in as little as 10 weeks. Other benefits may include an increase in bone density and range of motion and a decrease in pain.

“Many of our clients have had knee replacements, hip replacements or other surgeries, and may have conditions including arthritis, degenerative disc disease, Lyme disease or fibromyalgia,” says Rock Bottoms owner and personal trainer Abby Cain. “Because of the very slow movement as well as the attention to proper form and technique, it is common that we can work with the affected area safely and without pain to help support healing and rehabilitation.”

According to Cain, many clients report noticing improvements in their posture after the first session and increased strength and stability within a handful of sessions. Cain typically notices changes in clients’ physicality in about six weeks. Though additional weight training is not recommended due to the intense nature of the SuperSlow sessions, Cain stresses the importance of physical activity on a daily basis.

“We encourage people to find activities they enjoy to complement their SuperSlow workouts,” she says. “Even better if those physical activities can be done in community with others as well as outdoors in order to enjoy the health benefits of fresh air and sunshine.”

Rock Bottoms is located at 120 Coxe Avenue, in Asheville. To learn more, visit RockBottomsAVL.com or call 828.348.0343.