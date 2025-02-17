Health & Wellness 2025: Organic BodyWorkx ~ Empowering Wellness Through Sustainability and Community Engagement

Organic BodyWorkx is a new, one-stop shop on Sylva’s Main Street for pure, organic, natural, and locally-sourced products that nourish the body and respect the Earth. “I believe nature’s wisdom is the ultimate source of well-being, and I strive to be a beacon of integrity and transparency in our offerings,” says owner Jennifer McMahan. “Through our commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing and community engagement, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to make conscious choices that support both personal health and the vitality of our planet.”

The store carries a variety of products for household cleaning, personal care, wellness support and even specialty groceries. “It is important for me and my journey in life to bring healthy alternatives to our community in one location because we live in such a chemical-laden environment,” says McMahan. “People should have choices about their own personal wellness. One of my biggest goals is to take on the research for our customers so that they know without a doubt when they walk into the store that what they are purchasing is of the highest quality.”

Organic BodyWorkx is not only a retail store but also a wellness destination for the community. “We are happy to have kombucha on tap, and in our work to provide a space that promotes health and wellness, we are also offering services such as massage and Reiki with scheduling available soon,” says McMahan.

McMahan hopes that Organic BodyWorkx will encourage a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for individuals and the community. “It’s empowering to see that there are many other choices,” she says. “I want to make a change in others’ lives, whether you are just deciding to change your lifestyle or you are already living that lifestyle.”

Organic BodyWorkx is located at 492 West Main Street, Sylva. Learn more at OrganicBodyWorkx.godaddysites.com.