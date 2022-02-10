Health & Wellness: South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness Opens

By Natasha Anderson

Though South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness just opened its doors on February 1, owner Autum Kirgan began her exploration of acupuncture and Chinese medicine at age 15 when injuries from a car crash led her on a personal quest for healing and well-being. While owning and running a clinic since 2017 in Shelby, and maintaining a small private practice in Asheville since 2015, she saw a need for more evidence-based acupuncture in the Asheville community. “Acupuncture and Chinese medicine have allowed me to move through life the way I want to, and my mission is to give other people the same opportunity,” says Kirgan, who will graduate with a doctorate in the field in May of 2022.

South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness specializes in complex chronic pain conditions, sports acupuncture, neurology and reproductive health. The clinic offers services including acupuncture, dry needling, ATP BioResonance™, 03 ReBoot™ and Chinese herbal medicine. During the initial visit, Kirgan or another clinician will design an individual treatment plan tailored specifically to patients and their needs.

“Due to the areas we specialize in, we see a lot of ‘last resort’ patients who have been through the gamut of therapies, medicines and failed surgeries with no real relief,” says Kirgan. “We are often the last resort with the best results.”

South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 141 Asheland Avenue, Unit 200, in Asheville. Learn more or schedule an appointment online at SouthSlopeAcupuncture.com, by calling 828.575.5904. or emailing hello@southslopeacupuncture.com.