Hendersonville Fills Calendar with Festive Events for All This Holiday Season

By Hannah Van Vlack

Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays celebration returns, bringing warm and fuzzy holiday feelings to the community. From mid-November through New Year’s Eve, more than 40 Yuletide events offer seasonal delight for all ages.

“Home for the Holidays is a heartwarming, multi-week celebration that offers something for everyone, putting residents and visitors alike into a festive spirit,” says Amy Boswell, partner programs manager at the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority. “It’s a blend of traditional and community-focused events that appeal to all ages.”

The events begin with the Holiday Tree Lighting, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29. Santa will arrive at Hendersonville’s Historic Courthouse to illuminate the town tree and Main Street’s lights, and visitors can enjoy carriage rides, live music and sweets throughout the evening. On the following Friday, December 6, Olde Fashioned Christmas, another stand-out event will be held. Shops along Main Street extend their shopping hours and serve holiday treats while carolers stroll the streets, carriage rides return, Santa visits with kids on the courthouse plaza and festively dressed llamas from Ellaberry Llama Farm are available for photo ops.

“These events are very traditional and an integral part of Christmas and the holiday season in Hendersonville,” says Terrye Jacobs, event coordinator at Hendersonville’s Community Development Department. “The tree lighting is the kick-off; more people come every year. Olde Fashioned Christmas revolves around the merchants of Main Street, keeping it alive and an essential part of the community.” Events are carefully planned in an effort to offer enjoyable and memorable experiences. “For the city and people from all over, these events are so important to families, especially for kids,” says Jacobs, “and we do our best to make everything happen in a way that is great for everyone.”

Other events throughout December include the Land O’Sky Garden Club Christmas Bazaar, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade, Holly Jolly Train Rides with Mountain Fresh Orchards and Christmas performances at Flat Rock Playhouse. This year introduces the new 12 Beers of Christmas celebration at Dry Falls Brewing as well, where a new beer releases daily from December 13–24.

“Home for the Holidays is a strong reflection of the broader Hendersonville and WNC community, both in its spirit and in the way it highlights local culture and traditions,” says Boswell. “Especially this year after the devastation of the hurricane, it provides more than just festive events; it fosters a sense of fellowship, hope and continuity.”

For details and the full list of Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays events, call 828.693.9708 or see VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/homefortheholidays.