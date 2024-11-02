Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra Invites WNC Community to Orchestrating Hope on November 9

As Western North Carolina recovers from the Hurricane Helene disaster that touched all of us so deeply, our amazing arts community continues to find ways to help bring a sense of calm into our lives. On Saturday, November 9, at 3 p.m., residents of Henderson County and the WNC community at large are invited to a free community concert, Orchestrating Hope, presented by the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) at Blue Ridge Community College, in Flat Rock. Seating will be limited for the event. Those planning to attend will need to call ahead of time to reserve general admission seats.

“Our hearts go out to every member of the Hendersonville community affected by this disaster,” says Paul Conroy, executive director of the HSO. “We stand with area residents during this challenging time and are committed to supporting those in need. We are thrilled to invite everyone to a free concert that promises to be a source of comfort and unity.”

In September, the nonprofit HSO embarked upon its 53rd season of providing arts enrichment and music educational opportunities to all ages in the community. What began as a largely volunteer community orchestra has become an all-professional ensemble featuring talented musicians from Hendersonville, WNC and Upstate SC.

Each year the HSO presents four symphony orchestra concerts and two chamber orchestra concerts, and also performs free for 3rd- and 6th-graders in Hendersonville. In addition, the HSO Youth Orchestra and Children’s Choir are open to all area students who wish to learn from gifted musicians in the region.

“This free concert is one the symphony board unanimously agreed to present to the community, and for many reasons,” says Julie Wilmot, owner of Art on 7th and The Gallery at Flat Rock, and an HSO board member. “We are extremely hopeful that as we enter the month of November, people will be ready to experience some level of a new normal. Offering an opportunity for citizens to gather together and take in all that live music performances can do for restoring the soul, we simply had to make this happen. The presentation that our conductor, John Young Shik Concklin, is putting together is a dramatic pivot from what was originally planned. The message of the music will be a response to where we have been, where we are and what we can do together moving forward.”

Stay updated about the event at HendersonvilleSymphony.org. Reserve tickets for Orchestrating Hope at 828.697.5884.