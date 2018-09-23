On Saturday, September 29, Western Carolina University (WCU) will host the 44th annual Mountain Heritage Day. “Mountain Heritage Day is a bit of everything,” says WCU spokesperson Geoff Cantrell. “A big family reunion, a harvest festival, an arts and crafts showcase, the county fair, a musical jamboree—all to celebrate the wonderful diversity of Southern Appalachian history and culture. As an annual event, it has grown without losing sight of its original intention to bring everyone together to enjoy the rich traditions of Cherokee, African-American, Scots-Irish and others that make the mountains special.”

The family-friendly Mountain Heritage Day includes activities like an antique car and truck show, Cherokee stickball games, wagon and hay rides, a chainsaw competition, corn shuck crafts and storytelling. “We always try to mix something new in with the longstanding favorite attractions,” says Cantrell. “We’ll have new arts and crafts vendors, new food vendors and new musical acts, like Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper.” Throughout the day, a variety of bands will grace the stage, including Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Choir, Hollerin’ Home, Balsam Range and Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band. Clogging performances will also be presented by groups like the Bailey Mountain Cloggers, Apple Blossom Cloggers and the Southern Mountain Fire Cloggers.

Held on the WCU campus, the festival is free to attend and a shuttle and parking are also provided free of charge. “Mountain Heritage Day is Western Carolina University’s gift to the community,” says Cantrell. “It’s the only community festival that I’m aware of being held locally on a college campus, showing how valued the region we call home is to WCU students, faculty and staff.”

WCU is located at 1 University Way in Cullowhee. For more information, visit mountainheritageday.com.