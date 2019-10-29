AAAC Exhibit Explores Buncombe County Textiles

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) hosts Of Threads, On Place: A Selection of Historical and Contemporary Textiles from Buncombe County in the AAAC Exhibition Space from Friday, November 1, through Friday, November 29. An opening reception takes place November 1, from 5–8 p.m., with an artist talk given at 6:30 p.m.

“I initially wanted to invite the community to show objects or share stories that they were interested in putting out into the public sphere, but once submissions began to come in I realized some themes were organically forming,” says exhibit curator Danielle Burke. “I then reached out to local archives to see what other stories could be told about Buncombe County textiles.”

Of Threads, On Place explores the roots of area fiber art by exhibiting centuries old textiles alongside contemporary works. Partnering archives reveal the cultural impact cloth and making have played in the region, while today’s local makers continue to investigate place, process and storytelling through the manipulation of fibrous materials. Techniques include weaving, embroidery, appliqué, natural dyeing, pulled-work, bobbin lace and quilting. Exhibit themes range from regional plants and animals to functionality and tight focus on process or materials.

“The show offers a moment for viewers to consider what elements of historical research exist within their own family photos and collections, and whether they relate to the WNC region or some other time and place,” says Burke. “I invite viewers to recognize that they too can participate in a lineage of making.”