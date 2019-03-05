Exploring the History of Black Mountain Home for Children

On Thursday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m., the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County (PSABC) will host Preserving History at Black Mountain Home for Children: 4-H & Nazi POW. Presented by Elodie Covert, West Campus coordinator for the Black Mountain Home for Children (BMH), the lecture will be held at the dining hall of BMH’s West Campus.

Covert, who has been involved with BMH for 12 years, oversees the day-to-day facilities of the West Campus and coordinates on-site events. “BMH’s history is an ongoing testament of God’s goodness and faithfulness of caring for His children,” she says. “Our recently acquired West Campus is so rich with history you can’t help but want to learn more.” Her presentation will explore the long history of the home, starting in 1904, when it was founded by Reverend R.P. Smith, through the addition of a 4-H camp and a WWII prisoner of war camp to the property. “This program is meant not only to educate attendees about the history of our West Campus, but also to provide an opportunity to see how BMH is protecting that history while at the same time creating programs to better serve the youth in our care,” says Covert.

The dining hall of BMH’s West Campus is located at 100 Clover Lane in Black Mountain. The presentation is free, but a $10 suggested donation will help support local preservation efforts. For more information, visit PSABC.org.