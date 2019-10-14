PSABC Presents Asheville School History and Architecture

On Saturday, October 19, the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County (PSABC) will host Asheville School History and Architecture at Asheville School Chapel at 10:30 a.m. The program will be led by Tom Marberger, a 1969 graduate of Asheville School and a semi-retired administrator. His presentation will cover the beginnings of the school in the context of the late 19th century as well as the school’s key architectural highlights.

Marberger has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in history, but his specific interest in the school’s history was catalyzed by conversations with alumni from the 1940s. “I was fascinated by their life stories and, because I had some of the same teachers they had, I loved and understood their school stories,” he says. “The more I heard and learned, the more interested I became in the school’s past.”

Asheville School has been a part of the community for more than a century. The buildings were completed in the Tudor Revival Style and the 300-acre campus was landscaped by Chauncey Beadle of the Biltmore. The historic, art deco William Spencer Boyd Chapel provides an appropriate setting for the program, complete with stained glass windows designed by William Waldo Dodge. “In recent years we have renovated our classroom building and dormitories,” says Marberger. “While work was in progress, I enjoyed walking through the buildings and playing the ‘if only the walls could talk’ game with myself. Perhaps I can convey some of what the walls know to my audience.”