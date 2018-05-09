Tea with Harriet at Whitemont Lodge

The Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center (SVMHC) invites you to a formal tea celebrating spring and honoring one of Swannanoa’s most beloved women, Harriet Styles, on Saturday, May 12, at Whitemont Lodge. The tea will be offered in two seatings from 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. Funds from the event will support the SVMHC, located in Black Mountain.

“This is the first tea fundraiser we have held in many years,” says SVMHC director Anne Chesky Smith. “This one is named in honor of Harriet because of all she did for the museum.”

Styles was passionate about the preservation of the history of the Swannanoa Valley and it was her vision and hard work that brought the museum to fruition, according to Smith. Prior to its 1990 opening, Styles visited Valley families, going through scrapbooks, basements and attics to acquire photos and artifacts that became the basis for the museum’s early collection. Styles remained involved with the SVMHC until her death in 2016.

The May 12 tea will include savory, scone and sweet courses. Live music will be played, with an old-time group at one seating and local fiddler Laurie Fisher at the other. A private tour of Whitemont Lodge and the surrounding gardens is also included.

“We do a variety of fundraising events every month,” says Smith. “Most of them are history hikes, so we wanted to branch out and offer an event that would appeal to non-hikers as well.”

Whitemont Lodge is located at 15 Hildreth Lane, in Swannanoa. Tickets are $45, $35 for members of The Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center. Table discounts are available. Advance purchase is required. Purchase tickets or learn more at history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org.