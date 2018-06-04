Anne Worrell, founder of High Country Furniture and Design, obtained a degree in medical technology from Emory University before realizing that her true passion was not microscopes, but furniture. “I had plenty of experience creating my own dream home each of the 12 times my husband and I were transferred before he retired,” she says. “I decided to open my own shop, Cabin Fever, in Maggie Valley in 1996.”

Cabin Fever soon evolved into High Country Furniture and Design, which now boasts three store locations. At the downtown Waynesville location, customers can find consignment furnishings from Hooker Furniture Company at 40 to 80 percent off retail price.

Worrell’s son, Doug, joins her as president of High Country Furniture and Design. “Our goal is to help the customer find just what they are looking for at a competitive price with exemplary service and delivery,” says Worrell.

High Country Furniture and Design is located at 3232 Dellwood Road in Waynesville. For more information, visit highcountry.com or call 828.926.1722.