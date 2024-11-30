Holiday Tradition A Swannanoa Solstice Returns with Music, Storytelling and Community Spirit

On Sunday, December 22, some of the region’s most talented performers will gather at Diana Wortham Theatre for two performances of A Swannanoa Solstice at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s lineup includes “Klezgrass” duo Zoe & Cloyd, acoustic musician and storyteller Josh Goforth, Highland bagpiper EJ Jones & The Piper Jones Band, Roots music duo Newberry & Verch, LatinX indie-folk artist and songwriter M A R, the AC Reynolds Chorale and storyteller and emcee Becky Stone.

“This time of year is about connecting with those memories and sharing in that universal joy and celebration,” says Stone. “I get to be the person who may awaken the story in you, the listener, at this most joyful, spiritual time of year.”

Zoe & Cloyd have been involved with this holiday tradition as performers for four years, and served as artistic directors for three years. “A Swannanoa Solstice is a beloved Asheville tradition that has been bringing the community together in celebration of the holiday season for more than 20 years,” says John Cloyd Miller. “It’s a show full of comfort and light, showcasing wonderful storytelling, music and dance from the diverse folk traditions of our region. We are so honored to be a part of this venerable event that has seen so many amazing performers over the years.”

New to the line-up are Joe Newberry and April Verch, a duo that combines the musical traditions of the Missouri Ozarks and Canada’s Ottawa Valley. Also joining this year is Peruvian-born M A R, whose music combines Latin American folk roots with indie-pop and electronic elements.

“This year feels especially poignant with all that our community has been through after Hurricane Helene,” says Miller. “During times of hardship, we feel that coming together for fellowship, music, stories and song can be an important facet of the healing process.”

While the storm will come up as a shared experience, Stone explains that audiences can look forward to a familiar and uplifting performance. “In many ways, Helene won’t change a thing about the show,” she says. “A Swannanoa Solstice will do what it has always done. It will remind us that light pierces darkness, that human joy overcomes pain, that even out of hardship, there can come good.”

The Diana Wortham Theatre is located in the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, 18 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Tickets start at $22. Learn more and purchase tickets at WorthamArts.org.