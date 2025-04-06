Home & Garden: Crux & Kiln Owners Share Love of Artistic, Functional Ceramic Wares Crafted in Poland

In July, Waynesville’s Crux & Kiln, a mother-daughter owned business offering quality European goods and locally sourced homewares, will celebrate its one-year anniversary. In the meantime, all of the color and vibrancy of springtime is on display.

“Our Polish pottery offerings include everything you might need to set a lovely spring or Easter table, as well as vases, bunny cookie jars and ceramic gardening supplies that are both functional and beautiful,” says Molly-Kate Garner, co-owner, along with her mother Jennifer Garner, of the store. “New to our store this spring are handwoven dish towels from the Crossnore Weavers. These wonderful kitchen linens come in a variety of colors and add a pop of color to any kitchen space.”

The Garners’ love of Polish pottery began 10 years ago when Molly-Kate gave her mother a decorative stoneware mug as a gift, beginning a journey of collecting additional pieces and, ultimately, the decision to open Crux & Kiln.

Although artistically designed and beautifully crafted in dozens of patterns and some of them exclusive, the Polish pottery is useable art. “Each piece is handmade, stamped and painted in Poland, but is also dishwasher-safe, oven-proof and microwave-safe,” says Molly-Kate. “Whether you want to find the perfect accent piece or set an entire table, our pottery is perfect.”

Crux & Kiln is located at 11 North Main Street, Waynesville. Spring and summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn more at CruxandKiln.com.