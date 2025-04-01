Home & Garden: Discover Antiques, Home Décor, Fashion and More at H.H. Walker and Company

Holt Isom, owner of H.H. Walker and Company, traces his love of antiques back to time spent with his mother when he was a child. “Many Saturday mornings, we would embark on adventures, often ending up in the charming antique shops of central Georgia,” he says. “These outings with my mother left a lasting impression and laid the foundation for the career I love today.” After college, he worked with design companies, including Wolf-Gordon, in Los Angeles; Holly Hunt Design, in Chicago; and the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Designing and selling custom lamps deepened his love of the world of antiques and design. “I also started exporting English antiques and exhibiting at shows such as The Nashville Antiques and Garden Show, the Bluegrass Trust Antiques and Garden Show in Lexington and Antique Week in Round Top—events I still participate in today,” Isom says.

Eight years ago, he opened H.H. Walker & Company. The emporium, containing an eclectic antiques gallery, a stylish women’s boutique and a garden section, recently moved to Hazelwood Village, in Waynesville. “Opening the showroom has allowed me to further explore my passions for antiques, art and textiles,” Isom says, “and it has given me the opportunity to cultivate deep, meaningful relationships with my clients.”

Isom recommends shopping for antiques for the home for a number of reasons. “First, there’s something special about finding a piece with history and character—each antique tells its own story, and it often feels like you’re connecting with the past in a tangible way,” he says. His gallery features pieces acquired during travels across Europe and in the southeastern US. “Whether it’s an English bow front chest of drawers, a French buffet or a unique artwork, these pieces often have a certain charm that modern, mass-produced items just can’t replicate.” Because antiques tend to be one of a kind, they benefit the shopper who wants to create a truly unique home.

Finally, Isom says, “Antique shopping is like a treasure hunt, and finding a rare or unexpected gem can be incredibly rewarding. It’s often about the experience of exploring different shops or markets, discovering something that speaks to you and then taking it home to make it part of your space.”

On Thursday, April 17, from 5–7 p.m., H.H. Walker and Company will host an exclusive Spring Fashion Show. The spring women’s clothing line will showcase fresh styles and vibrant designs.

“We take great pride in offering personalized service to each and every customer,” says Isom. “Whether you’re looking for a distinctive addition to your home or wardrobe, we’re here to help you discover the perfect piece.”

H.H. Walker and Company is located at 477 Hazelwood Avenue, in Waynesville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn more at HHWalkerandCompany.com.