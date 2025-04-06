Home & Garden: Find Art, Furniture for Your Garden at End of Main

Nestled in the heart of Sylva, End of Main Vintage Market is a carefully curated collection of antiques and unique collectibles owned by John Wermuth. The market offers a diverse array of items ranging from primitive antiques to mid-century modern pieces, each selected with a discerning eye for quality and character.

“I tend to buy items I like and hope my customers will like them too,” Wermuth says. In the coming year, Wermuth aims to expand the market’s collection by sourcing more mid-century items and vibrant glass pieces, which have become highly sought after by collectors.

Wermuth is always on the hunt for new antiques, traveling to West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia. Beyond the eclectic indoor offerings, End of Main is also enhancing its outdoor garden area. Plans are underway to introduce more wrought iron furniture and whimsical garden art, creating a space where visitors can find inspiration for their own outdoor sanctuaries.

End of Main is located at 482 West Main Street, Sylva. Follow the store on Facebook at End of Main – Vintage Market.