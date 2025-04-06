Home & Garden: Find Landscaping and Gardening Needs at Local, Family-Owned Reems Creek Nursery

For a garden lover, what more exciting rite of spring exists than a visit to a nursery brimming with vibrant plants, bushes and trees? “Spring is our favorite time at Reems Creek Nursery, with truckloads of beautiful plants arriving daily,” says Ruth Gonzalez, the company’s marketing coordinator, with 22 years of experience encompassing most of the nursery’s departments. “Many of us are anxious to get back into our gardens following Hurricane Helene. Tree loss across WNC has changed the amount of light in many gardens from shade to sun—offering the opportunity of a delightful new plant palette. It’s time to plant a lively pollinator garden, add evergreen hedges to soften the changed landscape and plant gorgeous annuals for season-long color that lifts your spirits.”

Reems Creek Nursery got its start in Wilma and Bill Penland’s Weaverville front yard in 1979. The Penlands have since retired and the nursery has occupied its current location since 1985, but it’s still a family business, overseen now by second and third generations of the family. “The plant lovers at Reems Creek Nursery offer a truly great selection in each department—trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, fruit, roses, native and pollinator plants, houseplants, vegetables and herbs, organic gardening supplies and more,” says Gonzalez. “Our knowledgeable and friendly staff enjoys helping customers find just the right plants that will make your garden sing. Whether you are looking to increase the curb appeal of your home, create a luscious secret garden, plant a delectable edible garden or simply block out unwanted views, we’re here to help.”

Throughout the season, Reems Creek Nursery will offer a variety of fun and educational workshops, most of which are free. Get workshop alerts on the website, or sign up for the weekly newsletter.

“After the trauma of Helene, plants are a wonderful, long-lasting way to feed your soul,” says Gonzalez. “It’s so uplifting to find special plants to celebrate Easter, Mother’s Day and frost-free weather.”

Reems Creek is located at 76 Monticello Road, Weaverville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about inventory as well as upcoming workshops and events, and subscribe to the weekly newsletter, at ReemsCreek.com.