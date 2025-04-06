Home & Garden: High Country Furniture & Design Helps Create Beautiful Spaces at Home

High Country Furniture & Design offers three locations to serve Western North Carolinians searching for unique, high-quality home furnishings for all aesthetics and budgets. In Waynesville, the main store is located at 3232 Dellwood Road, with another location downtown at 112 North Main Street. The Hendersonville store is located at 342 North Main Street.

Begun in 1996 by Anne and Chuck Worrell, the company is now run by their son Doug Worrell. “When people visit our stores in WNC, we always hear that there are no stores that compare,” says Sydney Bridges, who handles sales and marketing for the company. “We have an intentional mix of local and US made vendors. We work closely with our vendors to create furniture or accessories that you might not find elsewhere.” Besides serving as a retail destination, the company also works with clients on design for their homes. “We have had the privilege of creating dream spaces for our customers,” Bridges says. “We pride ourselves on finding beautiful and high-quality fixtures, furnishings and textiles for your project, all while ensuring a well-planned and one-of-a-kind space. We want our pieces to not only fit your aesthetic needs but to invite comfort and conversation.”

Inventory evolves over time, but the store also sticks to staples that remain popular with buyers. “If you walked through our doors right now, you’d see a stunning antler chandelier over a living room vignette filled with rich leather, durable fabrics and intricate design,” says Bridges.

“Next to it you’d see an Amish walnut bed that is adorned with trending textiles.” The company’s experienced design team works with clients, helping with every facet of home decoration. “We have the expertise and resources to design your home with virtually any look and style of your choosing,” Bridges adds. “Through our many vendors, we hand pick and customize the pieces that sit on the floor or in your home.”

Hours for all three locations are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit HighCountry.com.