Home & Garden: Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse ~ A Legacy of Homegrown Beauty

Founded in 1990 by Ray Nations, Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse is a locally owned and operated business in Sylva that offers high-quality plants, floral arrangements, unique home décor and exceptional customer service.

Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse produces almost all of the plants sold in its garden center and nursery. With 2.5 acres dedicated to greenhouse and outdoor cut flower production, the business ensures that customers receive healthy, thriving plants straight from their own growing spaces.

Ray’s Florist is a licensed grower and seller of Proven Winner Plants, a brand of flowering plants that are bred and tested to be healthy, disease-resistant and long-blooming. Additionally, the garden center offers a diverse selection of vegetable plants.

Beyond its impressive array of flowers and plants, Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse is also known for its selection of home and garden décor. Customers are particularly fond of the store’s assortment of wind chimes, lamps and candles.

Mark your calendars for the Spring Open House at Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse on Saturday, April 26.

Ray’s Florist & Greenhouse is located at 250 Marsh Lily Drive, Sylva. For more information, visit RayAndCoFlorist.com.