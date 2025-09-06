Home & Garden: This Fall, Find Just What Your Garden Needs at Flat Creek Plant Farm

Ryan and Sarah Brower, the husband-and-wife duo behind Flat Creek Plant Farm, invite Western North Carolina gardeners to come out for fall planting advice and a wide selection of plants for every need. “We love being a part of the WNC community and feel so blessed to call this area home,” says Sarah. “We carry a highly curated selection of premium evergreens, shrubs and perennials for slopes, screening and style.”

Just before COVID, Ryan left his longtime career as a chef in Asheville to open Flat Creek Plant Farm, in Weaverville. “What started as a way to change careers, stay sober and dive into a personal passion for plants has grown leaps and bounds over the last five years,” Sarah says. The business that began with plant propagation in the backyard has now evolved into a plant nursery with an acre of offerings.

Gardeners should consider fall planting for a number of reasons. “Plants purchased in fall typically have had all season to grow out,” Sarah says, “so you are getting a full pot with lots of roots and more bang for your buck. Fall is also a less hectic time of year versus the spring rush, so if you’re needing a little extra help with ideas and consulting, we’d love to chat with you. Some of the fall offerings for screening and foundational plantings are evergreens over three gallons and conifers, including arborvitae, chamaecyparis and junipers. The Browers stock a selection of plants that do well with the soil and climate in WNC. “We’ve done a lot of our own experimenting so that you don’t have to,” Sarah adds.

Flat Creek Plant Farm offers landscape design consultations on site or at the nursery. The friendly and knowledgeable team can help with planning and design, and they can also deliver. Gardeners can sign up for a weekly newsletter with plant info, plant farm updates—and usually a pug picture or two.

“We love when our customers become friends, and we really find joy in helping co-create dream landscapes, turning houses into homes,” Sarah says. And if great selection, friendly staff and beneficial services aren’t enough, there’s always the fact that Flat Creek Plant Farm extends an ongoing invitation to Bob Dylan to drop by. “Ryan’s a big fan of Bob Dylan and feels like his path to sobriety and journey in faith resonates, including his willingness to be open to the public about it,” Sarah says. “Everyone loves a little Dylan playing when they pull up to the nursery. We love good plants and great vibes.”

Learn more and sign up for the newsletter at FlatCreekPlantFarm.com. Flat Creek Plant Farm is located at 125 Restful Way, Weaverville. Hours are Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.