Home & Garden: Treat Your Home and Wardrobe to Springtime Finds at Waynesville’s Ava & Arden

Just in time for spring, Ava & Arden, in downtown Waynesville, offers new merchandise and a newly refreshed space downstairs, Ava & Arden Clothiers, featuring clothing lines like Gretchen Scott, Renuar and THML. A grand opening for Ava & Arden Clothiers will be announced soon.

“It has been so rewarding meeting new friends, changing the store occasionally and being able to offer unique and special home items to those in need of that special touch,” says owner Ann Toomey Walsh. “I recently went to the Gift Show Market and found some really beautiful pieces for my store. Great statement pieces. It is always so fun to find new and different items I can offer in my store.”

Walsh strives to carry merchandise in her store that is not available in other retail shops along Main Street and that helps make homes appealing, including Uttermost lamps, picture frames and décor and functional pieces for a lovely tabletop. In addition, many new small vases perfect for spring flowers have arrived.

Ava & Arden opened in September, 2021. “I hear all the time from customers who come into my store that I have ‘such unique pieces,’” Walsh says. Selections are available in a variety of price points for any budget—“some at very reasonable prices and some maybe a tad higher,” she adds, “but you get what you pay for.”

In addition to its Main Street entrance, Ava & Arden now has an entrance in the back on Wall Street where customers can park and come right in.

Ava & Arden is located at 62 North Main Street, Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday 12:30–4:30 p.m. Learn more on Facebook at Ava & Arden.