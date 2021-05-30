Isis Music Hall Resumes Lawn Concert Series

Isis Music Hall begins its weekly lawn concerts this month, bringing to its outdoor dining area and stage a wealth of genres, including New Orleans roots rock from Dave Jordan & The NIA (June 3); blues, funk and soul from Jesse Barry & The Jam (June 10); the Asheville vibes of CaroMia Tiller and Rahm Mandelkorn (June 17); and Chapel Hill’s indie-folk band Honey Magpie (June 24). Shows will be held at 7 p.m. if weather permits. Lawn concerts are being presented in a dinner-and-concert format in order to adhere to distancing rules. Reservations for dinner may be made in advance by phone.

Jesse Barry, of Jesse Barry & The Jam, has been performing as a blues and soul vocalist in Asheville since she was eight years old. Highlights of her early career include forming a middle school band that played blues festivals and recorded three albums, and auditioning for American Idol when she was 16, earning a golden ticket to Hollywood. For her Isis concert this month, she plans to add some new material to the repertoire and feature a special guest on trombone. “My favorite part about our music scene is that we all enjoy collaborating with one another, and the amount of love and support we all (musicians, music supporters, venue owners and all other music industry workers) give to one another on a regular basis is beautiful,” Barry says. “I am happy that some venues have found safe ways to host outdoors concerts and that they are focusing on hosting local acts.”

Indoor ticketed events in June include Haywood County’s Darren Nicholson Band, bringing its bluegrass and Americana to the Main Stage on Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. “We are so pumped about performing for live audiences again,” says Nicholson, who has been performing at Isis Music Hall since it opened. “There is nothing like that human connection of a live performance,” he says. A GRAMMY award nominee and recipient of numerous International Bluegrass Music Association awards, Nicholson particularly enjoys the Western North Carolina music scene. “I am proud for all the new people who are moving to Asheville to get to experience our brand of original bluegrass, old-time and country music,” says Nicholson. “We take great pride in carrying on the traditional mountain music, dance and culture.”

Other notable shows in June include Russ Wilson and His Famous Orchestra on Sunday, June 13, with Music That Made the 20s Roar, and Unspoken Tradition, with more bluegrass on Saturday, June 19. Both shows will be held at 7 p.m.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.