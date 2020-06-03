Jargon Presents SLANG Takeout Service

Asheville restaurant Jargon introduces SLANG, a new takeout service featuring a menu with dishes chosen for their distinct flavor as well as their affordability and capacity to hold up well as “to-go” items. Orders may be placed online Tuesday through Saturday for pick-up on Friday or Saturday from 4–7 p.m.

“We offered takeout the first Friday that we were closed to dine-in customers and, though we were extremely grateful for the response, we were not fully prepared,” says Jargon owner Sean Piper. “From that experience we designed a pre-order program that is easy to understand and access, with all items inventoried so customers are aware when they are sold out.”

The menu will change weekly depending on product availability, seasonality and guest feedback. Sample items include elk and Himalayan yak meatballs, crispy Brussels sprouts, baby back ribs, Black Angus burgers and chilled grain salad with tofu. Exclusive wines at discounted prices are also available.

To order, customers simply go to the website and click on the “Order” button. All payments are processed online. Customers need only pull up to the restaurant door at their chosen pickup time to receive their items.

“We are determined to survive this unprecedented time, and it’s through support from our awesome community that we will,” says Piper. “Buying gift cards, bottles of wine, merchandise and delicious takeout food is the best way to help all of your local restaurants.”

Jargon’s SLANG takeout service is located at 715 Haywood Road, Asheville. View the menu and place orders at JargonRestaurant.com.