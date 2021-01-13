Laurel Weddings: Wedding Gifts for the Modern Couple

Wedding registries aren’t what they used to be. Gift givers are more likely to choose between everyday tumblers and cookware suitable for an open fire than fine china and crystal. Today’s couples and those who are buying gifts for them seek utility in their selections, according to Heather Wright, purveyor for Provisions Mercantile in Asheville. For this reason, the classic general store-inspired shop now offers a wedding and gift registry.

“We are delighted to roll out a new way of buying for friends and family,” says Wright. “We offer many housewares that fit the trend toward downsizing or utilizing smaller, more efficient kitchens outfitted with items that serve many purposes and stand the test of many uses.”

These items include cast-iron cookware, enamelware, tableware, charcuterie boards and serving accoutrements and home décor. Berry bowls, Mexican juicers, herb scissors and copper pots are just a sampling of the choices.

“Cast iron and enamelware have been around for ages, but are making their way into our modern kitchens because they have proven to be tried and true,” says Wright.

Provisions Mercantile also offers many ideal gifts for wedding parties and guests. Bread mixes, artisanal jams, bath products, jewelry, insulated tumblers and stemless wine cups are a few options.

At Twigs & Leaves Gallery in Waynesville, shoppers can choose from nature-related art and fine crafts from more than 140 artisans. Each item is handcrafted and one-of-a-kind and the gallery offers items in a broad range of prices in order to suit most any budget.

“Today’s newlyweds are all about function, so our clay and wood bowls are very popular,” says the gallery’s owner Carrie Keith. “Everyone needs bowls and we have many to choose from.”

Styles may include rustic or sleek, and feature intricate designs with bee or leaf motifs, the irregular texture of tree bark, or colorful swirls and drips.

Other popular items, according to Keith, are chip and dip serving pieces, cutting boards, serving utensils, mugs and kitchen towels. A variety of blown-glass functional pieces are also available, including hummingbird feeders, vases and drinking glasses. Home décor items range from decorative pillows and stained glass to nature-inspired mobiles and tree ornaments.

“We are constantly evolving, with artists bringing in new works,” says Keith. “Check our website or give us a call and let us send something special to your newlyweds.”

Provisions Mercantile is located at 728 Haywood Road, Asheville. Shop online or learn more at ProvisionsMercantile.com or call 828.505.3900. Twigs & Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, Waynesville. Shop online or learn more at TwigsandLeaves.com or call 828.456.1940.