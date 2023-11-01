Learn Permaculture Basics in November 4 Workshop

Organic Growers School (OGS) and Fifth Season Gardening Asheville will host Permaculture Basics: An Introduction to 12 Design Principles on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The introductory workshop, led by OGS consulting director and sustainability coach Brandon Greenstein, will explore the 12 permaculture principles and how they can be applied widely to everyday life.

“I believe that permaculture is a design/application philosophy that incorporates the big picture into our decision-making process,” says Greenstein. “Using permaculture principles can help us to more effectively choose efficiency over waste, conservation over exploitation and to consider our impacts more deeply while experiencing more connectivity with the human and non-human world around us. Using these tools in the home, garden, farm or even average consumer life can bring us more patience, joy and connection while increasing productivity and harmony.”

Organic Growers School has remained the premier provider of practical and affordable organic education in the Southern Appalachians for more than 30 years. OGS strives to build a vibrant food and farming community by boosting the success of organic home growers and farmers.

The Permaculture Basics workshop is open to anyone, regardless of skill level or background. It’s well-suited for “new permaculture explorers, those that are interested in philosophy that brings more sustainability to one’s life, and folks that are curious about what permaculture is all about and simple ways to incorporate it into daily life,” says Greenstein.

The workshop will take place at Fifth Season Gardening, 4 South Tunnel Road #450, Asheville. The cost of the workshop is $30 and registration can be completed at OrganicGrowersSchool.org/permaculture-basics.