Live Music and Virtual Streaming at White Horse Black Mountain

By Emma Castleberry

White Horse Black Mountain has reopened its live performance venue to offer in-person concert experiences to the community. At the beginning of the pandemic, venue owner Bob Hinkle partnered with RadHaus.Studio, a mobile recording and online broadcast facility led by Rebekkah Hilgraves. RadHaus and White Horse Black Mountain presented more than 50 episodes of White Horse Live, and they will continue the virtual offerings as they shift to include a live audience. “Now that we can have live patrons at White Horse,” says Hinkle, “we’re producing our live concerts and simultaneously streaming them. We boast a wonderful crew, eight cameras, excellent sound in a truly unique room and a homey but professional atmosphere.”

The online shows will continue to last one hour, and the in-house audience will get an additional set after the cameras have turned off. “Because we’re going to continue the livestreams, the in-house and online audiences will be aware of each other, which I think adds an interesting new dimension to the shows,” says Hilgraves. “We can seat fewer people in the venue for now, so it may not feel quite as intimate as it did prior to the shutdown. We also know, though, that there’s a lot of pent-up excitement and energy that will, we believe, more than make up for the necessary distance.”

On Saturday, April 17, White Horse presents Ages Past, a bluegrass band, for their debut performance at the venue. On Saturday, April 24, White Horse welcomes David LaMotte, a long-time friend and veteran of the White Horse stage. LaMotte, an award-winning songwriter, speaker and writer, will be joined for the show by a special guest: his son, Mason. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

“The past twelve months have been a struggle for everyone,” says Hilgraves, “but we’re so pleased to be able to say that we’re still here and we plan to continue bringing outstanding performances both for in-house and online audiences. With your help, we can!”

For more information, visit WhiteHorseBlackMountain.com.