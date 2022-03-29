Local Musicians Featured at Isis Music Hall’s Asheville Sessions

By Gina Malone

Fans of local music have a chance to hear their favorite singers in an “intimate listening room setting” at Isis Music Hall in a weekly series called Asheville Sessions. At the request of Isis owners Scott and Lillianna Woody, musical partners Peggy Ratusz and Jonathan Pearlman collaborated to create and produce the Thursday evening concert series. “The concept that excited us the most was our idea to shine a spotlight each week on a local vocalist,” says Ratusz. “I book the musicians/singers and Jonathan hires the instrumentalists to back them up. After all, we have this endless pool of amazing local musicians from which to pull.”

Ratusz and Pearlman bring more than 17 years of music industry knowledge to the project. Pearlman, a music producer, hosted the weekly Jazz Jam for 10 years before COVID ended performances, and Ratusz, who has booked musical acts for various local venues, adds the experience of having hosted a weekly Blues Jam in downtown Asheville from 2007 through 2011.

The sessions are open to an array of genres, including jazz standards, blues, Americana, classic and alt country, pop rock, folk rock, throwback R&B and soul. This month’s performances include Dani Cox (April 7), Linda Mitchell (April 14), Jesse Barry (April 21) and Aaron Price (April 28). The 90-minute concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are held in the upstairs lounge, with occasional performances on the Main Stage.

Native North Carolinian and Asheville resident Reggie Headen, who began his career as a featured performer at New York’s well-known Broadway concert venue Town Hall, brought his jazz performance to the stage during Asheville Sessions recently and will appear again in coming months. “What I can say about Asheville Sessions is it’s an intimate look into the lives and stylings of some of Asheville’s finest vocalists,” he says. “Like family, audiences and the musicians that provide accompaniment come around each week’s featured talent to allow them the joy of being witnessed as themselves.” Headen’s back-up band for his January performance included Pearlman on guitar, Thomson Knoles on piano/keys, Ben Bjorlie on drums and Connor Law on bass.

“We are very excited about this new series at Isis Music Hall, which has been a big hit with each audience so far,” says Pearlman. Along with Ratusz and Pearlman, additional spring and summer vocalists on the schedule include Ryan Barber, Melody Cooper, Jesse Dingle, Cary Fridley, Paula Hanke, Melissa Hyman, Albi Podrizki and Elaine Scott.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For information about Asheville Sessions performances, visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Masks are required when not seated. Dinner reservations by phone at 828.575.2737 are recommended.