Local Musicians Join Blue Ridge Orchestra for Solstice Soirée

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) Chamber Ensemble shares the stage with local musicians at Solstice Soirée on Saturday, June 22, at 6 p.m. in Souther Williams Vineyard, in Fletcher. The Walker Family Band and Fancy and the Gentlemen will join BRO for the alfresco chamber concert, each contributing their own unique sounds to the event.

“The Walker Family Band and Fancy and the Gentlemen have performed with us before, to general acclaim, and can be relied upon to enliven any program with music of their choosing,” says Milton Crotts, BRO music director. “Performing music from a variety of genres not only introduces devotees of one genre to another, it supports and strengthens the WNC music community at large.”

The Walker Family Band consists of brothers Scott and Landon Walker and Scott’s daughter, Jennie Brunner, who once served as concertmaster for BRO. The three musicians combine backgrounds in Irish fiddle and guitar, jazz bass and old-time fiddle, as well as classical music.

“As musicians who play in both worlds, we realize the widely different but important benefits of the two,” Scott says. “You can’t play a symphony and laugh at your mistakes. You can’t play an old-time tune without laughing—especially at the lyrics. The thought of blending these two seems extreme; however, what Milt Crotts is doing with the BRO is forging a path and finding an intersection, and sometimes a blending of the two. People are hearing all kinds of music in so many ways. Why not bring these musical threads together in the concert hall, so they can formally comment, reflect and interact with each other, with a thoughtful and respectful audience hearing something new and fresh?”

Asheville-based Americana band Fancy and the Gentlemen is known for its eclectic blend of honky tonk, blues, southern Gothic, rock and classical. Band members include Fancy Marie, Craig Kellberg, Alex Travers, Phil Alley, Kristina Miller and Kent Spillman.

Souther Williams Vineyard is located at 655 Hoopers Creek Road, Fletcher. Tickets for vineyard lawn seating are $15 and are available for purchase at entry. Attendees may bring blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas, but no outside beverages.

Tickets for table seating, which includes wine and food, are $80 per concertgoer. All concertgoers must be at least 21 years old to enter the vineyard. Learn more at BlueRidgeOrchestra.org, and on Facebook and Instagram, or call 828.782.3354.