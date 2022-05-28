Music and Art at the 25th Annual Bluff Mountain Festival

The 25th annual Bluff Mountain Festival will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of The Hot Springs Resort & Spa in Hot Springs. This free event is hosted by the Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) and provides a full day of bluegrass and old-time music, a silent auction and an artists market, along with opportunities to support local nonprofits. “The festival was started as a way to publicize and fight the planned logging of Bluff Mountain,” says Erich Hubner, MCAC’s program director. “After this effort was successful, the event was transformed into a fundraiser for the MCAC and other local nonprofits. This year, we will also be paying tribute to Arvil Freeman, a legendary fiddler and teacher who played the festival almost every year for 24 years.”

This year’s festival will be a special celebration as the US Forest Service recently designated Bluff Mountain as an “Ecological Interest Area.” Some of this year’s performers include Sheila Kay Adams remembering Bobby McMillon, Carley Arrowood, Green Grass Cloggers and the Bailey Mountain Cloggers. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating in front of the stage and in the shade of magnolia trees. “Besides the financial support of nonprofits, it has become a family reunion of sorts for musicians and community members,” says Hubner. “It’s low-pressure, family-friendly and fun. It is simply an awesome day.”

The Hot Springs Resort & Spa is located at 315 Bridge Street, Hot Springs. For more information about the Bluff Mountain Festival, visit MadisonCountyArts.com.