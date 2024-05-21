Music Feature: Hannah Kaminer

Heavy on the Vine

Hannah Kaminer grew up in Black Mountain and in Yancey County, listening to music where she could find it—at musicals and in church. “I was drawn to singing from a really young age,” she says. “I just thought it was fun to play with music and put songs in different keys. I really became a musician after college, when I started hanging out with a songwriters’ group in Asheville to try to make friends—and then realized I could write songs of my own.”

Her latest release, Heavy on the Vine, is her third studio album—self-produced and enlisting her full band, Hannah & The Wistfuls. “With this album, I feel like I have come into my own sound,” she says, “and felt less of a need to stay in my lane with genres. I pulled ideas from old hymns and Motown and Patsy Cline—heck, anywhere I wanted to—and got a lot more playful.”

Kaminer describes her music as “Americana roots, more indie than folk,” and says that her songwriting was shaped by growing up with both hymns and bluegrass in Western North Carolina. She wrote the track “The Silence & the Song” about the pandemic and the inequities it exposed. “Everlasting Arms” is a song that took a long time to write and has, she says, “allowed me to grieve for losing my religion in a way that reconnects me to people.”

Her listeners are those drawn to “haunting lyrics or interesting melodies,” she says. “I hold to the idea that music can transmute pain into beauty, and I think people are drawn to that as well.”

To learn more about upcoming shows and find information about streaming the album, visit HannahKaminer.com.