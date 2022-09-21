Music Feature: Lua Flora ‘Night Glow’

Members of Asheville band Lua Flora came together after graduating from Appalachian State University. The band’s new single is titled “Night Glow,” and it explores the sensuality of an old-fashioned romance. “The lyrics of this one wouldn’t work if I didn’t mean it,” says singer-songwriter Evan Button. “This song is about the emotion; if the emotion isn’t there, the song isn’t there.”

The bandmembers’ various musical tastes—roots reggae, bluegrass and funk—all contribute to the band’s sound. “We describe our sound as beach folk,” Button says. “A little bit of the beach and islands, and a little bit of the mountains and Appalachia.” The new single, he adds, reflects “the folky mountain side of things.”

Lua Flora was just getting their sound together when the pandemic hit. “We really took that time to write and work on our set,” says Button. “Now that things are lifting, we are hitting the shows pretty hard and are very excited to get out there again.” The band will be touring with Satsang in late September and early October.

“Night Glow” is available on all streaming platforms. To learn more and find out about upcoming shows, visit LuaFlora.com.