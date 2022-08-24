Music Feature: M A R

‘Hollow’

By Gina Malone

Asheville-based artist and producer M A R has released a new single titled “Hollow,” an Óyelo Music Productions collaboration with LA-based songwriter and producer Anton Patzner. The song speaks to artists being at the mercy of their muses. “There is this greater force within that doesn’t run on tap, and just like any other relationship it demands attention, takes over you and also can drive you to the brink of madness,” says M A R. “And that’s when the magic happens…for which I’m so grateful.”

Born in Peru, M A R brings to his music a vast landscape that includes early, traditional Peruvian and Latin American music influences as well as the discovery, since living in WNC, of country, blues and folk vibes. “I believe my music is a reflection of how my two cultures have merged,” he says.

He does not create music for a specific age group or demographic, but aims for a diverse range of listeners. “However,” he adds, “my listeners know they are coming to me to feel big feelings, maybe get nostalgic and get on the dance floor!” M A R plays shows locally with his band M A R and The Marmeladies.

Music found M A R at an early age. “I remember picking up a tambourine at three at a family party to accompany the guitar player,” he says. “I started reading music on the recorder at four, and from then on I never stopped.” Years of trauma, loss and disconnection were made more bearable by music. “Music has always given me that sense of wellbeing and safety,” the LGBTQ+ artist says. “Being able to fully inhabit myself as I write, create and perform my music has been a direct line to my healing. My embodiment as a Latinx artist, and my queer look, is an opportunity to be a visible advocate for my community here and everywhere.”

The song is available on all major streaming and digital download platforms. To learn more, visit MARMusicOfficial.com.