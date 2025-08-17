Music Feature: Pretty Little Saturday’s Debut Album Is Long Overdue

By Gina Malone

Throughout her years traveling and photographing performers, Asheville’s Kristi Knupp harbored a secret longing. In her twenties, she had bluffed her way into photographing a band in Los Angeles, then, as opportunities presented themselves, she began touring with artists, capturing moments onstage and off. “Building friendships and trust with so many incredible musicians has been an unforgettable experience—but through it all, I still carried the quiet desire to fully claim the title of musician for myself,” Knupp says.

She took piano lessons at age five, then, older, moved on to drums and electric guitar. “I played in a few bands—first as a guitarist, then as a front-woman, singing and playing guitar,” she says. “I still have the very first electric guitar my parents bought me, and it even appears on my debut album—a small homage to where I began and how far I’ve come.”

She left Asheville in 2019, but returned in 2023. The pandemic had given her pause for reflection. “Music has always been a safe space for me and, during that time, I finally set aside my fear of failure and decided to give it an honest shot,” she says. She and producer Patrick Doyle “met to work on one song—and one quickly turned into four,” Knupp says. She released her debut single and title track, “Long Overdue,” in June of this year, using the musical moniker Pretty Little Saturday.

This recording name evokes the decade she lived in Venice Beach, CA, a place she calls “a vibrant melting pot of people, art and energy.” Asheville artist Sketchy Jeff collaborated with her to create the album’s cover with the iconic Venice sign in mind. “‘Pretty Little Saturday’ is a tribute to that time and place that shaped me so deeply,” Knupp says. “It captures the feeling of those days—light, free, full of connection and creativity.”

The songs for the album chose her, she says. “They were written from a place of deep self-curiosity—exploring identity, growth and the journey of finding my own voice both as a person and an artist. This album is a reflection of embracing change, trusting the creative process and letting go of fear. More than anything, I hope it encourages others to do the same—to follow their creative urges, honor their own voice and lean into the unknown with courage and curiosity.”

Pretty Little Saturday will be releasing more singles from the album throughout the year. Stay updated at PrettyLittleSaturday.com and on Instagram @prettylittlesaturday, as well as on Spotify.