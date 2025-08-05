Music Feature: Sparrow Smith Releases Debut Solo Album Carolina Mountains

By Emma Castleberry

Sparrow Smith, a multi-instrumentalist and longtime leader of the Resonant Rogues, is stepping into the spotlight with her debut solo album, Carolina Mountains, set for release on September 5. An album release concert featuring Sweet Megg and Resound Community Choir will take place on Saturday, August 30, from 6—8 p.m. at Rare Bird Farm in Hot Springs.

Smith hails from Marshall, and her music is a reflection of her deep connection to the Appalachian region. The album includes a mix of Appalachian old-time influences and psych folk elements, delivering a rich tapestry of music that speaks to Smith’s roots and evolving artistic expression. The album’s title track, “Carolina Mountains,” was written after the devastation of Hurricane Helene, reflecting Smith’s admiration for the community that rallied together to rebuild. “The lyrics are about my appreciation for the community here, and how everyone came together to take care of each other and this place that we love,” Smith says.

Smith describes the track “Hard Working Women” as an important way to express her bisexuality, which she feels is often invisible. “This song just came out of me,” says Smith. “Being queer has shaped the way I see and experience the world in so many important ways, and sharing is definitely important. Being seen and connecting with those who have had similar experiences is healing.”

This record marks a significant milestone in Smith’s career as she steps into the solo spotlight after years of performing with her band. “I feel a very important sense of artistic freedom with performing under my own name,” she says. “I can move faster and zigzag if I want to. I can be as extra, and as vulnerable and open as I want to be.” Sparrow’s husband and longtime creative partner, Keith Josiah Smith, produced the record and has been a big part of developing the music.

Beyond her music, Smith is also passionate about teaching Women’s Basic Carpentry and building her own home. “My songwriting flows when my hands are busy,” Smith says, noting that repetitive or meditative tasks often bring her the creative inspiration she needs. She finds joy in combining her love for traditional music with the hard work of craftsmanship, often playing old-time tunes on the porch at dusk after a long day of work.

In addition to the album release concert, Smith will host a songwriting workshop titled Songwriting Inspired by Place on Sunday, August 31, at Rare Bird Farm. “This workshop is not limited to musicians—anyone can enjoy these creative processes, even if you don’t play an instrument,” says Smith.

Get tickets to the album release concert and songwriting workshop at RareBirdFarm.com. For merch and CDs, visit sparrowsmith.bandcamp.com, and find the artist on all streaming platforms under Sparrow Smith.