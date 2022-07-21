Music Feature: Unspoken Tradition

Imaginary Lines

When pandemic restrictions kept musicians from live performances, many used the time to regroup, create anew and record new songs. Among the bands that came out the other side with a new album was WNC’s Unspoken Tradition, with Imaginary Lines. The bluegrass quintet’s members are bassist/singer Sav Sankaran, guitarist/vocalist Audie McGinnis, banjoist Zane McGinnis, mandolinist Ty Gilpin and fiddler/vocalist Tim Gardner.

The new album features a mélange of sounds that reflect the kinship of bluegrass and traditional Irish music, breaking down the “imaginary lines” between the two genres. “We included songs we wrote, songs that were written by some of our friends and heroes, an old Irish traditional song, some very traditional bluegrass as well as some contemporary sounds,” says Audie McGinnis.

The group began as friends picking bluegrass together. “Unspoken Tradition grew out of the fertile musical soil of western and central NC, and although the band is over a decade old, has existed in its current lineup since 2019,” says Sankaran. “Our inspiration draws from a deep well of influences that span a variety of genres and reflects the ‘forward-thinking traditionalism’ the band has become known for: one foot squarely planted in the roots of Appalachian music while another steps forward into what we call ‘new mountain culture.’”

The band is excited to be back on the road and will perform at several shows in WNC, including at Sierra Nevada in Mills River on August 5 and at the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Tryon over Labor Day weekend, September 2–4.

