Music Indoors and Out at Isis Music Hall in July

Isis Music Hall continues scheduling great music on its stages and during its Thursday Lawn Concert Series throughout July. Both indoor shows and “dinner and a concert” shows on the green adjacent to the venue will be held at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 3, the venue welcomes The Foreign Landers to the stage. A married duo hailing from opposite sides of the Atlantic—South Carolina and Northern Ireland—David Benedict and Tabitha Agnew share a love of bluegrass and traditional folk music. They recently released their debut EP, Put All Your Troubles Away. Each has played at Isis before with different bands, but this will be their first performance there as The Foreign Landers.

“Tabitha and I were both in touring bands before the pandemic and spent most of the year traveling to perform at places all around the world,” says Benedict. “We’ve been very thankful for some time together at home these past few months, but we’re also excited to start sharing music with others in person again.”

Western North Carolina native Aaron Burdett takes the stage on Saturday, July 10, on the heels of the release of his new album Dream Rich, Dirt Poor. A singer-songwriter, Burdett draws upon Americana, country, blues, bluegrass and folk rock for his award-winning sound. “My work has recently been described as ‘working-class soul-grass’,” Burdett says. He is looking forward to performing live again at Isis, where he has played many times before.

“It’s been tough for musicians who truly need to play to stay balanced emotionally and spiritually, not to mention the fans who want to attend for the exact same reasons,” says Burdett of the pandemic down time.

On Sunday, July 11, Virginia-born singer-songwriter Alexa Rose brings her strikingly original yet classic-sounding songs to listeners.

Featured during the Thursday Lawn Concert Series are Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (July 1); Hank, Pattie & the Current (July 8); Nu-Blu (July 22); and The Darren Nicholson Band (July 29). On July 15, a special performance by Peggy Ratusz and Paula Hanke will celebrate Linda Ronstadt’s 75th birthday.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found.