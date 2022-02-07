Outdoor Winter Fun in Fletcher with the Annual Frostbite Races

The 30th annual Frostbite Races, presented by Hunter Subaru and organized by iDaph Events, will take place on Sunday, February 20, at the Lelia Patterson Center in Fletcher. The races include something for everyone, with a one-mile Fun Run course, a 5k course and a 10k course. “The Frostbite Races are celebrating 30 years and although the courses have changed over the years, one thing stays the same: the races are built for every ability and every type of runner,” says Daphne Kirkwood, owner and race director with iDaph Events. The mostly-flat, one-mile Fun Run is great for families with children or pets, or adults who don’t want to stress about distance. “We have seen some incredible one-mile personal bests at this race,” says Kirkwood. “The 5k and 10k courses take runners on a tour of Fletcher’s Hutch Mountain area. Both races are challenging with some long uphill sections. But what goes up must come down, making the final mile of the course fast and fun for all.”

In the heart of one of winter’s coldest months, the Frostbite Races provide an off-season hallmark for serious runners as well as a fun community event for anyone. “Frostbite is a goal for local runners to look forward to every year and it allows them to have something to train for and prepare for when they go for a run and to the gym,” says Kirkwood. “It is especially important with the pandemic for people to keep moving and to get outside, for physical and for mental health.”

The Fun Run begins at 1:45 p.m. on race day and both the 5k and 10k start at 2:30 p.m. There is also a virtual race option. Regular registration is open until Sunday, February 13. Late registration begins on Monday, February 14, and is open through race day.

The Lelia Patterson Center is located at 1111 Howard Gap Road, Fletcher. For more information or to register, visit idaph.net/frostbite.