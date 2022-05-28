Park Rhythms Concert Series Kicks Off

The beloved Park Rhythms Concert Series, hosted by Black Mountain Recreation & Parks (BMRP), begins on Thursday, June 16, with a performance by Vaden Landers at 7 p.m. The 2022 series includes eight free concerts at Veterans Park, on the baseball field behind the playground on Thursday evenings through August. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, enjoy the food truck and even have a t-shirt printed on-site by Grift Town Goods.

“Our goal for this year’s lineup was to have a talented group of artists who perform a wide variety of different genres,” says Clint Bowman, recreation coordinator for the Town of Black Mountain. “Park Rhythms has something for nearly everyone—this year’s series features everything from jazz to indie rock. Park Rhythms is important to the community because it gives people the chance to enjoy live music at no cost. This year we received overwhelming support from community businesses who share our belief that the arts are essential and a great way to bring people together.” Sponsors of the series include Acoustic Corner, BAD Craft, Cup of Jomo, Dough House, Goldfinch Kitchen & Cocktails, Greybeard Realty, LEAF Global Arts, Mark Kleive DDS, PA, Pisgah AVL and Red Radish Catering.

Other performances in the series include Lizzie No on June 23, Floating Action on June 30, Titus Gant Quartet on July 14, The Foreign Landers on July 21, Truth Club on July 28, Pimps of Pompe on August 4 and Alexa Rose August 11.

For more information, visit TownofBlackMountain.org.