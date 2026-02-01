Performances of the Blue Ridge Orchestra’s Ta-Ra-Ra Will Be Held in Waynesville and Weaverville

By Gina Malone

The Blue Ridge Orchestra presents winter concerts in Waynesville and Weaverville on Saturday, February 28, and Sunday, March 1, respectively. The concerts, both at 3 p.m., will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Waynesville and the First Baptist Church of Weaverville.

Titled Ta-Ra-Ra, the performances promise something for every music listener, including adventure, humor, pathos and simplicity. “For this program, there is a wide mix of old and new,” says Dr. Emily Mariko Eng, the BRO music director, “[Thomas] Tallis, from the English Renaissance; [David] Rakowski, from the present-day US; and [Sergei] Rachmaninoff, from Russian Romanticism. At first listen, these works are seemingly disparate, but upon deeper consideration, the ways the composers use repetition, layers and motivic development to unify their works do share a lot of similarities. They aren’t constrained by form, or four- or eight-measure ‘normal’ phrase lengths. There is a balance of individual lines with intricate counterpoint, as well as powerful moments shared by the whole ensemble. It’s interesting to see how each composer uses these tools to convey their distinct messages.”

Works on the program include Tallis’ If Ye Love Me, Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E Minor and a regional premiere of a modern work by Rakowski. In addition, the orchestra is excited to welcome a choral component to Ta-Ra-Ra.

While the BRO’s long-time home performance venue, Lipinsky Hall at UNC-Asheville, undergoes renovation, the orchestra is finding alternative venues throughout Western North Carolina in which to perform. “The selections of this season’s venues have been largely based on exploring more of WNC combined with the evaluation of our music director Dr. Eng for the space and acoustics that will enhance the experience for all, and our orchestra manager Priscilla Anderson for evaluating the accessibility and logistics of accommodating our musicians, audience and equipment,” says Deb Kenney, BRO’s board president. “It has been a challenge and a learning experience.” This will be the group’s first time performing at the First United Methodist Church in Waynesville.

In May, the title of a late 1800s vaudeville song popularized by Lottie Collins will be complete in audience members’ minds when the BRO invites audiences to performances in Swannanoa and Asheville of Boom-De-Ay. “In this case, the music selections will be quite reflective of the title,” says Kenney. “Expect a variety of percussive expressions!”

The Blue Ridge Orchestra is a volunteer, nonprofit ensemble. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BlueRidgeOrchestra.org or call 828.782.3354. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students and free for children 6 and under.