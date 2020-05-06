The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County (PSABC) presents It Happened on Chiles Avenue, a series of informational lectures by James Vaughn, offered as streamable videos on the PSABC website starting in May. While a relatively new resident in Asheville, Vaughn learned the history of Chiles Avenue while working to get his home, The James Madison and Leah Arcouet Chiles House, on the National Register of Historic Places. This was achieved in January of 2018, but Vaughn’s study of this unique enclave of Asheville continued.

Vaughn says his most important primary source was the local newspapers of the era, which he found on Newspapers.com. “This helped me track the ups and downs of Chiles Avenue, especially as they reflected what was happening in Asheville as a whole from the early 1900s to present day,” he says. He also consulted online phone directories, county tax records, Kenilworth Town Council meeting minutes, records from The Pack Library North Carolina Room, and photos and documents provided first-hand by the Chiles family.

James Madison Chiles and Leah Arcouet Chiles developed Kenilworth as a residential suburb. Leah served as mayor before Kenilworth was annexed into Asheville. “The history of Chiles Avenue reflects the same trends and challenges that were impacting Asheville as a whole,” says Vaughn, who has a background in theater and politics as well as a Master’s in public administration from Harvard University. “In understanding the challenges and history of microcosms like Chiles Avenue, it may help us develop solutions to the same challenges elsewhere. It can also provide examples of how to turn those challenges into creative new opportunities.”

A $10 donation is recommended to support local preservation efforts. Find the video series and more at psabc.org.