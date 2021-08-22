Registration Opens for 2021 Breast Cancer Walk

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) Walk returns Saturday, October 23, to Asheville’s Pack Square Park. The 5K walk unites communities from across WNC in the fight against the disease. Early registration is open for teams and individuals online at MakingStridesWalk.org/AshevilleNC.

“Making Strides is so much more than a fundraising walk,” says 2021 MSABC volunteer, public relations and social media chair Terri Norman. “We’re able to collectively encourage breast cancer patients, celebrate survivors, support friends and families, thank caregivers and remember lives well-lived.”

MSABC is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation, raising money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research and provide patient services including free rides to chemotherapy, free accommodations near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Research funds play a critical role in learning more about breast cancer prevention, treatment and risk factors.

“Certain inherited DNA changes can greatly increase breast cancer risk, and other lifestyle-related factors can increase our chance of developing the disease, but it’s not yet known exactly how some of these factors cause normal cells to become cancerous,” says American Cancer Society senior development manager for unified event support Amanda Dreszer. “Hormones seem to play a role in many cases of breast cancer, but just how this happens is not fully understood.”

Since 1993, 15 million MSABC supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide. Area residents can form teams, join teams, walk as individuals or make donations to support the local MSABC movement. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available.

Pack Square Park is located at 80 Court Plaza in downtown Asheville. The 2021 walk will follow CDC guidelines as well as all state and local mandates. For additional information, call the American Cancer Society at 800.227.2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/AshevilleNC. Connect locally at Facebook.com/MSABCavl and Instagram.com/MSABCavl.