Renowned Chamber Orchestra Kicks Off Parker Concert Hall Season at Brevard Music Center

The Brevard Music Center welcomes The Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra on October 11 to kick off its 2024-2025 Park Concert Hall series. In advance of their performance at the concert hall, Sphinx Virtuosi will present educational workshops and activities with the Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASYO), including visits to local high schools to work with students during their strings classes and a masterclass for ASYO students at the Asheville High School Auditorium.

“A large part of what makes this group special is our focus on connecting with the communities in which we perform,” says Jonathan Colbert, bassist for Sphinx Virtuosi. “All of us on stage had moments where we were impacted by seeing performers come into our space and change our lives. It is our hope to not only inspire and show them what is possible but to also learn from them.”

The Asheville Symphony has also partnered with Sphinx Virtuosi in the past to present its concerto competition winners as Masterworks soloists, several of whom previously toured as members of the Sphinx Virtuosi. The group is notable not only for its exceptional musicianship but also for its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in classical music. “The ensemble is composed of Black and Latinx artists, and they are some of the finest musicians playing anywhere in the country,” says ASYO director Daniel Crupi. “Their approach to music-making will offer our students a unique perspective on the power of the arts to transcend cultural barriers and create a more inclusive community.”

The Brevard Music Center is located at 349 Andante Lane, Brevard. For a complete 2024-25 Parker Concert Hall Series schedule and to purchase tickets, visit BrevardMusic.org.